Highway Patrol Arrests Three Lake Area Residents

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

An Osage Beach man faces charges in Camden County after being taken into custody Tuesday by the highway patrol. Pending charges against 54-year-old Craig Crabb include possession of a controlled substance other than 35 grams or less of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Crabb was taken to the Camden County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

A pair of lake area residents are getting an insider’s look at the Miller County jail, courtesy of the Highway Patrol.

29-year old Jason J. Ward of Eldon and 33-year old Elijah W. Phillips of Camdenton were placed on 24-hour holds after separate arrests Tuesday afternoon and last night.

 

Ward faces allegations of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Phillips is accused of a being a chronic DWI offender, driving on a revoked license, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway.

