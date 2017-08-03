News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Highway Patrol Arrests

The highway patrol reports several arrests over the past 24 hours in the Lake Area. Among them, 52-year-old Tony Humphrey of Jefferson City was taken into custody shortly before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. Humphrey is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and traffic related offenses. Also arrested by the highway patrol on Wednesday was 24-year-old Anthony Mandino, of Eldon. Mandino is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia to go along with traffic-related offenses. Both were booked into the Miller County Jail…Humphrey on no bond.  Also arrested was 24-year old Joshua Harris of Camdenton.  He was stopped for a license plate violation and authorities discovered he was wanted on a felony probation and parole warrant as well as felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Audrain County for resisting and trespassing.

