It won’t really be any surprise as law enforcement will be out in force over the long July 4th holiday weekend which begins tonight. Captain Michael Turner from Troop F says that all available troopers will be participating in Operation Care, or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, as well as a special enforcement operation during the holiday’s peak travel times being assigned to 20 mile stretches along Interstate-70 and Highway-54. In addition to impaired drivers, troopers will focus on those drivers who are speeding, driving carelessly, and driving aggressively. Additionally, troopers will participate in Operation Dry Water, focusing on impaired boaters. The official holiday counting period begins at 6:00 tonight and goes through 11:59 Tuesday night.