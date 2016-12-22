News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Highway Patrol Issues Holiday Warning

Check the forecast and plan accordingly. Those are words of advice from the Missouri  Highway Patrol as the official Christmas counting period begins Friday night at 6-pm. Last year, over the same holiday period, there were 1,070 traffic crashes with five people killed and another 363 injured. That’s one person every 12.7 minutes. Troopers will be out over the holiday cracking down on impaired and aggressive drivers. Star-55 is the number to call from your cell phone if you are involved in a wreck or need to report one. The official counting period comes to an end at 11:59-pm Monday night.

