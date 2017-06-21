The Missouri State Highway Patrol is sending out a reminder about what, apparently, remains a problem on our state waterways and, in particular, here at Lake of the Ozarks. That problem is the proper use of navigational lights. That’s according to Captain Michael Turner who says preliminary stats from Memorial Day weekend through June 12 show at least 12 citations and 84 warnings issued to boaters for navigation lights burnt out, not displayed properly, or not displayed at all. Captain Turner also says the types of navigational lights vary according to the type of vessel you have and are required between sunset and sunrise. Anyone with questions about proper navigational lights or operating boats, in general, can get more info by contacting the Highway Patrol or linking onto the patrol’s website.