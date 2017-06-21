News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Issues Reminder About Navigational Lights

By Leave a Comment

 Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is sending out a reminder about what, apparently, remains a problem on our state waterways and, in particular, here at Lake of the Ozarks.  That problem is the proper use of navigational lights. That’s according to Captain Michael Turner who says preliminary stats from Memorial Day weekend through June 12 show at least 12 citations and 84 warnings issued to boaters for navigation lights burnt out, not displayed properly, or not displayed at all. Captain Turner also says the types of navigational lights vary according to the type of vessel you have and are required between sunset and sunrise. Anyone with questions about proper navigational lights or operating boats, in general, can get more info by contacting the Highway Patrol or linking onto the patrol’s website.    

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.