It’s less than a week away and the Highway Patrol is gearing up for the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. Holiday travel is expected to be high this year. The patrol says they’ll be out in force to keep the busy roads safe. In our area, Troop F says they’ll be participating in special enforcement operations during peak travel periods from Wednesday, November 22nd to Sunday, November 26th. They’ll be participating in Operation CARE (or Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and you’ll see more troopers assigned to stretches on I-70 and secondary roads. Troopers say they’ll be targeting all traffic violations, focusing mainly on speeding, aggressive, and careless driving.