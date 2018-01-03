News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Releases Final Holiday Statistics

By Leave a Comment

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

Barring any late fatalities from the holiday weekend, this past New Year’s counting period will go down as a case of good news and bad news for the highway patrol…the good news being there was one less fatality, seven statewide this year, compared to eight last year. The bad news…the total combined number of DWI and drug arrests was up this year, 178, compared to the 170 last year. The numbers, which do not include individual municipalities, also indicate that the highway patrol investigated 229 traffic crashes resulting in 77 injuries and five fatalities…the other two fatalities for the counting period were reported by the St. Louis and Sullivan police departments. Here in the Lake Area, there were no accidents reported by the highway patrol and only a handful of arrests including three for DWI alcohol and one for DWI drugs. On the water, statewide, it was all quiet with no accidents or drownings during the long holiday weekend.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.