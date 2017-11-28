The state Highway Patrol has released their final statistics for the Thanksgiving holiday period, which lasted from 6pm last Wednesday to Midnight Sunday. Statewide, 15 people were killed in traffic accidents. Three of the fatal accidents occurred on Thanksgiving Day. There were 400 total crashes involving 116 injuries. 127 people were cited for DWI and 117 were arrested on drug charges. Troop F handled one fatal accident, while other agencies in the region handled two others. There were no fatalities reported in Miller, Morgan, or Camden counties.