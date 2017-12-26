It was a quiet and safe holiday period for the Highway Patrol in the lake area. For the Christmas accounting period that began Friday night and ended Monday night, there were no accidents reported with more than just moderate injuries in all of Troop F’s coverage area. In the tri-county area of Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties, there was only one accident reported. Kaylee Wilson of Versailles suffered minor injuries in a wreck on Golden Beach Road in Morgan County on Christmas eve.