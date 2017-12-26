News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Reports a Generally Safe Holiday on Area Roads

By Leave a Comment

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

It was a quiet and safe holiday period for the Highway Patrol in the lake area.  For the Christmas accounting period that began Friday night and ended Monday night, there were no accidents reported with more than just moderate injuries in all of Troop F’s coverage area.  In the tri-county area of Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties, there was only one accident reported.  Kaylee Wilson of Versailles suffered minor injuries in a wreck on Golden Beach Road in Morgan County on Christmas eve.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.