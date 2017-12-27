We told you it was a safe holiday on the roads in the lake area. The rest of the state was not quite as safe. The Highway Patrol says they handled 491 accidents over the Christmas holiday. Those accidents resulted in 125 injuries and five fatalities. 91 people were arrested for DWI and 49 were taken into custody on drug-related charges. Overall though, it was still much safer than last year when there were 885 crashes involving five fatalities and 314 injuries.

New Year’s was an even more dangerous period, with 539 accidents reported, resulting in eight deaths and 302 injuries. The patrol says you should check the forecast for your travel route in advance and prepare accordingly. If you do have an emergency along the highways, you can dial *55 on your cell phone for help. That will ring directly into the nearest patrol headquarters.