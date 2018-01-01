So far it’s been a quiet holiday weekend in the lake area. The Highway Patrol has not handled any crashes in the tri-county region. Statewide, there have been numerous accidents but only three fatalities. A 19-year old from Mountain Grove died in a Texas County wreck, while a 73-year old from Clarkton passed away after an accident in Dunklin County. Both of those accidents happened on Saturday. A 67-year old woman from Jackson died in a crash in Cape Girardeau County Sunday. Last year there were eight fatalities over the New Year’s holiday period. This year’s accounting period for the holiday ends at 11:59 tonight.