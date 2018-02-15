Two Eldon women and a man from Kaiser have been arrested by the Highway Patrol in Miller County. 50-year old Melissa Upton of Eldon was taken into custody around 11:30 Wednesday night for DWI drugs and failure to stay on the right side of the road. 42—year old Steven Glenny of Kaiser and 24-year old Shanna Baker of Eldon were taken into custody just after 3am Thursday. Glenny was wanted on a felony warrant for a methamphetamine charge while Baker was wanted for violating probation.