With the 4th of July holiday here, law enforcement is working extra hard to keep impaired drivers off the road, as well as the lake. As far as the lake goes, Captain Matt Walz says the number of BWI incidents have dropped significantly over the last few years.

Captain Walz says boating already has a hypnotic effect when out there for long periods of time, so boating while intoxicated can be especially dangerous.