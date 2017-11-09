News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Highway Patrol Training Adds to Confusion, Fear in Lake Area

Lack of communication is being cited as a reason why a training exercised caused more tense moments bordering on panic Wednesday.  While authorities were on the scene of the double murder at Riverview Campground and RV Park, multiple reports came in of heavy law enforcement activity in the area around KK.  Dispatchers and media were inundated with concerned callers wondering if the two activities were connected.  The activity on KK, which included SWAT team members, turned out to be a training exercise conducted by the Highway Patrol.  Members of the media were given no advance notice of the training to be able to warn or reassure the public.  In addition, local law enforcement agencies say they were given very little notice or no notice at all that the training exercise would be taking place.

