News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Urges Safety While Watching Eclipse

By Leave a Comment

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is issuing some safety tips for viewing the solar eclipse later this month.  With Missouri being one of the prime states to view the totality of the eclipse, an influx of viewers from other areas is expected.  The patrol reminds you to arrive at your viewing destination early and stay a little while after the eclipse to avoid congestion.  In addition, they say to make sure you keep your headlights and navigational lights on.  Wear your eclipse goggles while viewing the phenomenon, but not while driving.  The solar eclipse will take place during the early afternoon hours on August 21st.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.