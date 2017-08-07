The Missouri State Highway Patrol is issuing some safety tips for viewing the solar eclipse later this month. With Missouri being one of the prime states to view the totality of the eclipse, an influx of viewers from other areas is expected. The patrol reminds you to arrive at your viewing destination early and stay a little while after the eclipse to avoid congestion. In addition, they say to make sure you keep your headlights and navigational lights on. Wear your eclipse goggles while viewing the phenomenon, but not while driving. The solar eclipse will take place during the early afternoon hours on August 21st.