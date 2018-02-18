Call them the unlucky seven…those who were taken into custody by the highway patrol over the weekend in the Lake Area. Of the seven, four were arrested on failure to appear warrants, two for DWI and one, 28-year-old Walter Wallace of Brumley, on a felony probation violation warrant for assault. Wallace now also faces additional charges of resisting arrest and different traffic violations. Five of the seven arrests over the weekend by the highway patrol took place in Miller County while two happened in Camden County.