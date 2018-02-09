News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Highway Report Author Credits MoDot with Fiscal Responsibility

The new Annual Highway Report issued by the Reason Foundation shows that Missouri gets a lot of bang for the buck, despite not spending as much as other states on their highway system.  The report’s author, Baruch Feigenbaum, says that should be reassuring to voters who may be asked to consider allotting additional funds in the future.

The report shows that money actually spent on construction and maintenance (a combined nearly $40,000 per mile)  far outweighs administrative costs (just over $2100 per mile.)  The disparity gets even larger when you consider the components that make up the report’s administrative category.

The report is based on the latest data available, which is from 2015.  It can be viewed here. 

Filed Under: Latest News

