The total number of people killed on the state’s roadways during the holiday period went up yesterday. The Highway Patrol reports that two people were killed in accidents on New Year’s Day. A 79-year old man from Festus died in a wreck in Jefferson County, while a crash in Clinton County took the life of a 28-year old Independence man. That brings the total number of fatal accidents handled by the highway patrol to five. Last year there were eight people killed during the New Year holiday period. We’ll have some additional statistics on the holiday as they are released by the Highway Patrol.