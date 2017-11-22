Be careful driving to your Thanksgiving destination. Not only for your safety, but also because the highway patrol will be out in full force. It’s all about getting you there and back safely.

That’s Sgt.Scott White of Troop F. In their coverage area, which includes Miller, Camden, and Morgan counties, there will be even more troopers on the road than other parts of the state.

Last year they handled 45 crashes with 7 injuries over Thanksgiving. Statewide, 14 were killed and over 500 injured. The holiday enforcement period begins today and lasts through Sunday.