The recent colder weather is exacerbating a problem that already exists, but tends to get less attention during the warmer months. The problem is homelessness in the lake region. Bill Lammers is the Executive Director at Helping Hands homeless shelter. He says they’re near capacity right now.

NEWS-12-15-17 Bill Lammers Near Capacity - 15th December 2017

The shelter gets transient homeless, people who’ve lost homes to fire or other disasters, and people who have trouble finding jobs because of their age. It’s a wide range of people and they come in all ages. The youngest resident at the shelter right now is two weeks old. There are ways you can help, though.

NEWS-12-15-17 Bill Lammers Thrift Store - 15th December 2017

Lammers says they also recommend donations of toiletries and personal hygiene items along with food and monetary donations.