Homeless Shelter Filling Up as Cold Temps Rise

The recent colder weather is exacerbating a problem that already exists, but tends to get less attention during the warmer months.  The problem is homelessness in the lake region.  Bill Lammers is the Executive Director at Helping Hands homeless shelter.  He says they’re near capacity right now.

The shelter gets transient homeless, people who’ve lost homes to fire or other disasters, and people who have trouble finding jobs because of their age. It’s a wide range of people and they come in all ages.  The youngest resident at the shelter right now is two weeks old.  There are ways you can help, though.

 

Lammers says they also recommend donations of toiletries and personal hygiene items along with food and monetary donations.

