Promoting stable growth in the “homesharing” industry while protecting property rights and local control. That’s the goal behind a bill which continues its way through the Missouri House. Sponsored by Springfield area representative, Sonya Anderson, there has been a few questions about the intent of the bill…

As written, the bill would require guests of residential dwelling rentals to pay applicable taxes imposed by the state or a local taxing entity. Residential dwelling rentals, however, would not be included in the definitions of “time share unit” and “lodging establishment” making them exempt from regulations imposed on those establishments. Anderson’s bill has been read twice in the house but, at this time, it does not appear on the calendar for further discussion. Lake Area representative Rocky Miller is a co-sponsor of the bill which has been endorsed by the Missouri Association of Realtors. If everything goes as planned, a meeting is scheduled to take place next week to discuss House Bill 608. Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says, hopefully, members of the TCLA, local realtors, and Commissioners from both Miller and Morgan Counties will be able to attend.

Commissioner Hasty says that they also still plan to have a town hall, but he wants to be able to iron out the bullet points first. He also plans to invite Local Representatives Rocky Miller and Diane Franklin. The meeting will be at the courthouse next Wednesday, the 25th, at 10 o’clock.