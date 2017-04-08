News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

House Bill 628 Receives LOREDC Support

The Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council has stepped forward in support of legislation they believe will take a positive step toward more reliable and affordable electric throughout the state. House Bill 628, which is sponsored by Representative Rocky Miller, would update the state’s energy plan to cut down on the steps utility companies would have to take to update their substations and it would also eliminate restrictions for those in low-income housing who are declared ineligible to participate in programs offered by electrical corporations that offer a monetary incentive. It was recently referred to the Utilities committee for consideration.

