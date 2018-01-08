A house bill filed by Lake Area State Representative Diane Franklin is aimed at protecting abused and neglected children. The goal of the bill, according to Representative Franklin, is to allow for certain records to be kept on file for a longer period of time…

Franklin goes on to say by keeping the abuse and neglect records on file longer, it allows more time for law enforcement and investigators to identify possible common threads between old and new cases that could, potentially, identify offenders. The bill is awaiting assignment to the house Committee on Children and Families which is chaired by Franklin.