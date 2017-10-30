A housing study and a change to a TIF agreement top the agenda for this week’s Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting. Thursday night the board will be discussing a housing study recently completed by the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council. The study’s been distributed to several area governmental agencies and is viewed as a gameplan to address current and future needs in the lake area. The TIF amendment is for the Osage Beach Commons project and authorizes the addition of upgrades to Jayhawk at the expense of the contractors, rather than the city.

That’s City Administrator Jeana Woods. The board will also consider a financial contribution for an upcoming Missouri Symphony Orchestra concert and the purchase of firewalls. Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm.