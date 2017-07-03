News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

HP Conducts 15 Arrests, So Far

As of this morning, the highway patrol has made 15 arrests in the lake area since the official holiday period began at 6 o’clock Friday evening. Seven of those arrests occurred in Camden County, while six occurred in Morgan County, and two in Miller. Six of the arrests were for Boating While Intoxicated and three were for Driving While Intoxicated. Among those arrested for non-alcohol related incidents was 22 year old Ian Howard of Ballwin. Howard was arrested around 8:30 Saturday night. He’s been charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arrested with over 65 grams of marijuana. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

