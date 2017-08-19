News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

HP Report

By Leave a Comment

drug arrests

The weekend starts off with the highway patrol making, at least, four arrests in the Lake Area. Among them were 28-year-old Robert Fredrickson and  41-year-old Cara Jordan, both of Camdenton. Jordan was pulled over for speeding and subsequently taken into custody for felony possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone, felony possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Also arrested Friday evening was 28-year-old Robert Fredrickson, of Camdenton, for felony possession of narcotics equipment, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of St. Louis County.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.