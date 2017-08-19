The weekend starts off with the highway patrol making, at least, four arrests in the Lake Area. Among them were 28-year-old Robert Fredrickson and 41-year-old Cara Jordan, both of Camdenton. Jordan was pulled over for speeding and subsequently taken into custody for felony possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone, felony possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Also arrested Friday evening was 28-year-old Robert Fredrickson, of Camdenton, for felony possession of narcotics equipment, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of St. Louis County.