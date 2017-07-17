The Missouri State Highway Patrol is giving the public an opportunity to learn a little more about the inner-workings of the patrol. Captain Michael Turner, commanding officer of Troop-F which covers the Lake Area, says the Community Alliance Program begins on September 14th and concludes on October 19th. The program, at the Troop-F headquarters in Jefferson City, is designed to provide interaction between the patrol and citizens who will attend half a dozen three-hour classes. A multitude of topics will be covered including traffic stops, firearms, marine operations and even some role-playing to get more of a feel for the practical experience. The Community Alliance Program is free and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participants will go through background checks and receive an award for successful completion of the alliance.

(For more info call the HP…573-751-1000, ext. 3619)