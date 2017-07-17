News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

HP Troop F to Host Community Alliance Program

By Leave a Comment

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is giving the public an opportunity to learn a little more about the inner-workings of the patrol. Captain Michael Turner, commanding officer of Troop-F which covers the Lake Area, says the Community Alliance Program begins on September 14th and concludes on October 19th. The program, at the Troop-F headquarters in Jefferson City, is designed to provide interaction between the patrol and citizens who will attend half a dozen three-hour classes. A multitude of topics will be covered including traffic stops, firearms, marine operations and even some role-playing to get more of a feel for the practical experience. The Community Alliance Program is free and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participants will go through background checks and receive an award for successful completion of the alliance.

(For more info call the HP…573-751-1000, ext. 3619)

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.