Hundreds of Fish Dying Across Lake of the Ozarks

 dead fish

Many people have been noticing an abundance of dead fish in the lake since the flooding occurred. The Missouri Department of Conservation says this is actually normal due to high stress for the fish, which lowers their immune system. Whether the stress is due to the levels from the flooding or the rising water temperature is unknown. They do know, however, that it has not reached its peak and many more dead fish will be spotted throughout the next couple of weeks. They do also say that the bacteria in the water that is causing these deaths is not harmful to humans.

