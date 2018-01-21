News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

“Hunky Punk” Disappears From Sunrise Beach Home

By Leave a Comment

01-21 GARGOYLE

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public can provide a few clues in its search for a missing “hunky punk”… “hunky punk” being an alternative description for an ornamental gargoyle. The three-foot high cement sculpture was taken from the driveway area of a residence on Sawmill Road in Sunrise Beach sometime between the evening hours last Tuesday, the 16th, and 8-AM on Wednesday morning, the 17th, when it was discovered as missing. Anyone with information on the missing “hunky punk”…or gargoyle…should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department (573-346-2243).

