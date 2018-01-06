Cold temperatures and a shortage of available personnel combined to hamper efforts fighting a house fire this week in Iberia. The call to the two-story house on Redbud Road was received shortly before 9:00 Wednesday morning and, upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were discovered coming from the house. Despite mutual aid from several area departments, the house is described as a total loss. Personnel from the Miller County Ambulance District and the sheriff’s department also responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported.