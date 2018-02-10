We told you Friday that the Iberia Fire Protection District recently purchased new jaws-of-life extrication tools to improve their response capability. Captain Will Humphrey says it was an unexpected benefit that came from managing their budget responsibly. The district needed to replace an aging rescue truck. They looked around until they found a used, but much newer model, that they were able to save money on while still meeting their needs. With those savings, they were able to upgrade their jaws of life. Humphrey says they operate on a $90,000 a year budget that doesn’t go very far, so it’s important that they use it wisely.

Both of those purchases also helped the Brumley Fire District, which was able to repurpose both the truck and one of the older jaws of life systems.