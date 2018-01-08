Slick and icy conditions caused a number of accidents in the area Sunday. One was caught on security camera at Backwater Jack’s. The video shows a vehicle sliding down an icy roadway before hitting a wall and flying over the hill. The truck flipped over and landed on its roof. The driver was able to jump out of the vehicle before it went over the wall.

A 19-year old from Columbia totaled her Pontiac Vibe on U.S. 54. Jayden O’Brien was taken to Lake Regional after going off the road, hitting several trees and a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll completely over becoming to a rest back on the wheels.

65-year old David Gross of Ozark was also taken to Lake Regional after a crash on 54. His vehicle was damaged after sliding off the road into a guardrail and a tree.