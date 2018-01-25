News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Illinois Men Accused in Break-in Were Allegedly After Cash, Drugs

By Leave a Comment

sphar allen side by side

Two people accused of breaking into a Lake Ozark-area home early Tuesday morning were allegedly trying to get what they felt was coming to them.  According to the probable cause statements, Colton Sphar and Dalton Allen had been working for the victim’s construction company before being fired last week.  They then showed up at a work site demanding to be paid.  During questioning, law enforcement officers investigating the case allege the two men told them they were trying to steal $15,000 in cash and a large amount of marijuana they believed to be in a safe inside the home.  Sphar and Allen are both charged with first-degree burglary.  A 15-year old that was with them was taken to the juvenile justice center.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.