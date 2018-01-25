Two people accused of breaking into a Lake Ozark-area home early Tuesday morning were allegedly trying to get what they felt was coming to them. According to the probable cause statements, Colton Sphar and Dalton Allen had been working for the victim’s construction company before being fired last week. They then showed up at a work site demanding to be paid. During questioning, law enforcement officers investigating the case allege the two men told them they were trying to steal $15,000 in cash and a large amount of marijuana they believed to be in a safe inside the home. Sphar and Allen are both charged with first-degree burglary. A 15-year old that was with them was taken to the juvenile justice center.