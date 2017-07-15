News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Increased Debris on Lake Causing a Problem for Boats

While the rainfall we’ve had over the past couple of months may have been good for your backyard garden, it could be…potentially…wreaking havoc on boat owners at Lake of the Ozarks. Captain Bob May says, the more you use your boat, it becomes increasingly a good idea to check your strainers on a regular basis.

Captain Bob also says, if your boat seems to be overheating and you’re unsure how to check strainers, it’s best to bring your boat in to be checked out by your local marine tech.

