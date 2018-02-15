News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Initiative Attempts to Turn Veterans into Firefighters

A new program that starts this weekend could help solve two ongoing problems….the need for more firefighters, and the need for jobs for veterans.  It’s known simply as the Firefighter Veterans Initiative and it was created by State Fire Marshal Tim Bean at the behest of Governor Eric Greitens.  Veterans will be paired with firefighters to conduct a series of training drills held across the state.  The goal is to try to inspire the vets to then sign up to join a fire department.  Bean says the drills will target several personality traits that veterans already possess in an effort to show them that fighting fires might just be the next logical career move for them.

