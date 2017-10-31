News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Interchange Plan May Eliminate Roundabout

By Leave a Comment

MODOT2

The roundabout at the intersection of Business-54 and Route-W in Lake Ozark may

be a thing of the past.  MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch  says there are plans to

build a new interchange nearby at Highway-54. That will mean changes will be needed

at the current roundabout location.

      NEWS-10-30-17 Roundabout Bye Bye - 31st October 2017

 

A public hearing on the proposed new interchange will be scheduled to take place sometime in

the next few weeks. Lynch says the roundabout has been successful in reducing

the number of accidents at the intersection by forcing vehicles to slow down.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.