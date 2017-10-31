The roundabout at the intersection of Business-54 and Route-W in Lake Ozark may
be a thing of the past. MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch says there are plans to
build a new interchange nearby at Highway-54. That will mean changes will be needed
at the current roundabout location.
A public hearing on the proposed new interchange will be scheduled to take place sometime in
the next few weeks. Lynch says the roundabout has been successful in reducing
the number of accidents at the intersection by forcing vehicles to slow down.
