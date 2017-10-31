The roundabout at the intersection of Business-54 and Route-W in Lake Ozark may

be a thing of the past. MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch says there are plans to

build a new interchange nearby at Highway-54. That will mean changes will be needed

at the current roundabout location.

A public hearing on the proposed new interchange will be scheduled to take place sometime in

the next few weeks. Lynch says the roundabout has been successful in reducing

the number of accidents at the intersection by forcing vehicles to slow down.