The hot topic right now is keeping your child safe in schools….but how safe is your child in the VIRTUAL world? A workshop scheduled for next week will help teach parents what they can do to protect their kids online. The Internet Safety Awareness seminar will be held at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office February 28th. Topics will include how to monitor your kid’s internet use, ways to watch for online predators, and tips to keep your personal information private. For more information call Trish at 573-280-9296 or Shelah at 573-410-2824.