More information regarding the investigation into an alleged “hostile work environment” in Camden County has been released. Attorneys for the County Commission gave them permission to release video footage that was used during the investigation into County Clerk Rowland Todd and his employees’ part in the claims. In the video, Todd is seen entering the Human Resources Department while one the HR employees is present. He then removes personnel files and takes them into his office, placing them in a file cabinet and leaving them there for two weeks. According to the report, an HR employee was using those files to fill out the proper paperwork to get county employees their retirement benefits and Todd took them in an effort to “sabotage” the employee. The full report and video are both posted below.
Comments
Farrisljf says
Oh I guess one more thing. If you had this video, and you needed the files to do your job, why did it take 2 weeks to request them?
Farrisljf says
Guess I don’t understand. How can you steal files that belong to your office anyway. Besides the fact that an HR person was present when the files were removed along with a Deputy Sheriff. The way I see it Mr. Todd was just securing the files from his office to prevent anyone from viewing them. This is so sad that we have to even have anything like this going on in our county government. This is not news it is just fraudulent gossip.