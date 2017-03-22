More information regarding the investigation into an alleged “hostile work environment” in Camden County has been released. Attorneys for the County Commission gave them permission to release video footage that was used during the investigation into County Clerk Rowland Todd and his employees’ part in the claims. In the video, Todd is seen entering the Human Resources Department while one the HR employees is present. He then removes personnel files and takes them into his office, placing them in a file cabinet and leaving them there for two weeks. According to the report, an HR employee was using those files to fill out the proper paperwork to get county employees their retirement benefits and Todd took them in an effort to “sabotage” the employee. The full report and video are both posted below.



Investigation Results