Iowa Man Arrested After UTV Accident

Charges are filed after a UTV accident Sunday night that sent a Bettendorf, Iowa, man to the emergency room. The highway patrol report indicates 21-year-old Andrew Copeland was operating a 2014 Polaris Razor at a high rate speed on Great Lake View Drive, south of Laurie. The Razor traveled off the road and struck an embankment before overturning. Copeland was ejected from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries. He is also charged with DWI, careless and imprudent operation of the UTV, and for not having a safety belt.

