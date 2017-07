A 24-year-old from Blairsburg, Iowa, becomes the first person to find himself on the wrong side of the water patrol this weekend. Dillon Timm was taken into custody shortly after 6:00 Friday night and charged with BWI, pulling a person on a tube behind a PWC without someone to observe, and operating a PWC too fast in a no wake zone within 50 feet of a person in the water. Timm was taken to the Camden County Jail.