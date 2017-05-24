News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Issue Resolved With Camden County Resident Who Allegedly Threatened County Employees

By 2 Comments

camden-county-commission-office

Last month, Camden County resident Teresa Townsend spoke to the County Commission about an issue she had with Planning and Zoning. She was informed that a structure she was building which, at the time, she wasn’t sure would end up being a jungle gym for her grandchild or a shed needed to be permitted. For over a month since the meeting she argued with the commission about the situation, refusing to apply for the free permit. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says a permit was applied for on Monday.

      Greg Hasty - 24th May 2017

Also during the dispute, Townsend allegedly made threats toward county employees on social media, claiming she “takes scalps” in war.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Comments

  1. I never applied for a permit because a permit is not required … and the ‘threat’ is also misquoted … go to my fb page and look at the original 🙂 Greg just can’t stop lying … the issue was that P&Z did NOT follow their own rules … STILL NOT RESOLVED, Greg just lies to try and spin the facts of his own inability to make decisions without attorneys …

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.