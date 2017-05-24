Last month, Camden County resident Teresa Townsend spoke to the County Commission about an issue she had with Planning and Zoning. She was informed that a structure she was building which, at the time, she wasn’t sure would end up being a jungle gym for her grandchild or a shed needed to be permitted. For over a month since the meeting she argued with the commission about the situation, refusing to apply for the free permit. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says a permit was applied for on Monday.

Greg Hasty - 24th May 2017

Also during the dispute, Townsend allegedly made threats toward county employees on social media, claiming she “takes scalps” in war.