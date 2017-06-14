Camden County continues to work with Huber and Associates to cover their IT services. Clayton Shepard with Huber spoke to the Commission on Tuesday, presenting a one-year manage service proposal for them to cover multiple services, such as patches, virus protection, inventory management, and remote service monitoring. Shepard says that since the breach last year, the county has taken huge steps to make sure they are protected from future issues.

CLAYTON SHEPARD - 14th June 2017

The total cost of the proposal would be $13,340 per month, which Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says is significantly less than they paid for the old IT Department.