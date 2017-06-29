IT Services have been a controversial topic in Camden County this year. The county commission will meet with Huber and Associates to discuss the issue this morning. The company has made an official contract proposal for the county, which has a stipulation that would provide the county with an off-site backup system. As of right now, it’s unclear if the commission has to go out for bid for the contract or not. This morning’s commission meeting will be in the commission office at 10 o’clock.