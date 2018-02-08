It probably doesn’t cross the mind of many here in the Midwest, but one of the more active earthquake zones is centered, partially, across far southeastern Missouri. Earthquake Program Manager Jeff Briggs, with the State Emergency Management Agency, says while most of the 200-plus earthquakes per year along the New Madrid Fault are not felt, it’s just a matter of time.

NEWS-2-8-18 The Big One-A - 7th February 2018

Briggs also says earthquakes are more dangerous than most natural disasters because they occur with no warning.

NEWS-2-8-18 The Big One-B - 7th February 2018

Some of the tips when it comes to preparing for an earthquake include having at least a three-day supply of water, have a basic emergency kit, know how to turn off your gas and power, and have a family communication plan established. More than half-a-million people in Missouri and several million more around the Midwest took part in the Great Earthquake Shakeout drill back in October.