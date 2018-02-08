News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

It’s Just a Matter of Time for the Big One (photo courtesy of the U.S.G.S.)

By Leave a Comment

02-08 USGS LOGO

It probably doesn’t cross the mind of many here in the Midwest, but one of the more active earthquake zones is centered, partially, across far southeastern Missouri. Earthquake Program Manager Jeff Briggs, with the State Emergency Management Agency, says while most of the 200-plus earthquakes per year along the New Madrid Fault are not felt, it’s just a matter of time.

      NEWS-2-8-18 The Big One-A - 7th February 2018

Briggs also says earthquakes are more dangerous than most natural disasters because they occur with no warning.

      NEWS-2-8-18 The Big One-B - 7th February 2018

Some of the tips when it comes to preparing for an earthquake include having at least a three-day supply of water, have a basic emergency kit, know how to turn off your gas and power, and have a family communication plan established. More than half-a-million people in Missouri and several million more around the Midwest took part in the Great Earthquake Shakeout drill back in October.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.