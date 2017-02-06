In most circumstances, January is known to be quite a bit slower for fire districts. Chief Dennis Reilly says, this year, that wasn’t the case.

NEWS-020417-SBFD JANUARY - 6th February 2017

Chief Reilly says that, while they don’t have the breakdown of the numbers yet, usually about 48-52% of calls are medical calls, with the rest being fire calls. He says this is the only place he’s worked that has such an even split and says a big part of that is the amount of undeveloped land in the area, as well as the large number of unoccupied homes.