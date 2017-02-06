In most circumstances, January is known to be quite a bit slower for fire districts. Chief Dennis Reilly says, this year, that wasn’t the case.
Chief Reilly says that, while they don’t have the breakdown of the numbers yet, usually about 48-52% of calls are medical calls, with the rest being fire calls. He says this is the only place he’s worked that has such an even split and says a big part of that is the amount of undeveloped land in the area, as well as the large number of unoccupied homes.
