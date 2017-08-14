An early afternoon jog Saturday on Horseshoe Bend, turns into a feel story of the day. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department reports a young woman was doing her thing when she came across 200 dollars in cash, a social security card and some other items. Instead of giving in to any temptation to pocket the cash, the unidentified woman and her father turned the items over to the sheriff’s department which, then, turned to social media to locate and return the stash to the victim…the victim, earlier, had lost his wallet before finding it without the contents.