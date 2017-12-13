A 25-year-old from Chicago faces a felony charge in Miller County of fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance. The sheriff’s department indicates Brandon Warr allegedly used a DEA control number belonging to a doctor in Springfield, Missouri, while trying to obtain the undisclosed controlled substance from Sinks Pharmacy in Iberia. A joint investigation with authorities in Maries County identified Warr as the suspect. He was picked up by Vienna police and, subsequently, also charged in Maries County with two more counts. Warr bonded on all charges and has, since, been released.