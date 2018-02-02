A judge has agreed to reduce bond for a man accused of impregnating his girlfriend’s 15-year old daughter. Steven Paul Clark was in court Thursday for a motions hearing on his request to lower bond. The original bond in the case was set at $150,000 with 10% cash or surety. The judge in the case lowered that to $50,000 surety only. Conditions include GPS monitoring that must be in place before Clark can be released from jail. Clark is also allowed to have one flip phone with no internet access and all of his electronic devices will be monitored for all incoming and outgoing calls every two weeks. Clark is charged with second-degree statutory rape and fourth-degree child molestation.