Judges Again Recuse Themselves from Case Against Former Cop

The latest case filed against a former Camdenton police officer and Camden County deputy accused of sex-related crimes with a juvenile will, once again, have to be assigned to a judge after both associate circuit judges within the county recused themselves. Leonard Jerome Wilson, has two pending felony charges of statutory sodomy and another felony child molestation charge filed against him. A complaint and probable cause statement outlining the newest allegations were filed on December 29th but are not being released, as of yet, by the Camden County Courthouse. Dustin Dunklee, out of Morgan County, has been appointed as special prosecutor for the new case.

