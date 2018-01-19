News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Kaiser Couple Accused of Burning Former Tenant’s Belongings

By Leave a Comment

miller county sheriff logo

A Kaiser couple is facing charges after a domestic dispute allegedly got out of hand.  James and Marjorie Thacker are both charged with felonies for knowingly burning.  Authorities say that last summer they had let someone stay at their home, but tried to kick her out when she lost her job and couldn’t pay rent.  The woman left and returned attempting to get her property.  That’s when the Miller County Sheriff’s office says the Thackers gathered the woman’s belongings on the lawn, covered them with an accelerant, and set fire to them.  The incident took place in late August.  Charges were officially filed this week.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.