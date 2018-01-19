A Kaiser couple is facing charges after a domestic dispute allegedly got out of hand. James and Marjorie Thacker are both charged with felonies for knowingly burning. Authorities say that last summer they had let someone stay at their home, but tried to kick her out when she lost her job and couldn’t pay rent. The woman left and returned attempting to get her property. That’s when the Miller County Sheriff’s office says the Thackers gathered the woman’s belongings on the lawn, covered them with an accelerant, and set fire to them. The incident took place in late August. Charges were officially filed this week.